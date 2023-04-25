topStoriesenglish2599222
DELHI'S 'HAUNTED' MONUMENTS

Soon, Heritage Walks At Delhi's 'Haunted' Monuments

The first such walk will start with the Malcha Mahal, situated in the heart of the national capital inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri.

Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: PTI

The Delhi Tourism Department is identifying "haunted" sites in the national capital to conduct heritage walks there, an official said. Malcha Mahal, Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Ferozeshah Kotla, and Tughalgabad Fort are some of the historical sites where the walks will be conducted from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm, they said. "We started heritage walks recently and are happy with their success. We plan to expand the walks by adding haunted sites as we received numerous queries about these places," said an official from the Tourism Department. The first such walk will start with the Malcha Mahal, situated in the heart of the national capital inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri.

Malcha Mahal was built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and was used as a hunting lodge. According to the official, Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Ferozeshah Kotla, and Tughalgabad Fort too have a mysterious history that intrigues people. A detailed plan on the "hidden and unexplored" historical places in the city is being prepared, he said."We are studying new places. Permissions are also being sought from the concerned departments," he added. According to another official, the department wants to promote the wonders of the city -- its heritage, art and craft, diverse cuisine, and culture through these walks. 

"Heritage walks create a positive impact on tourism, enhance the brand value of the city and project its culture. A unique way of experiencing the heritage of any area is to walk through the route with the help of a good interpreter," the official said.

