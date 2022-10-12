'Sourav Ganguly's EXIT from BCCI has NOTHING to do with...': BJP hits out at TMC

NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly's exit as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President has triggered a war of words between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the main opposition Bharatiya Janta Party. While the ruling TMC has linked Ganguly’s exit from the BCCI to his “refusal” to join the BJP, the saffron party has hit back saying, there is no truth in such allegations.

Responding to it, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, “Those who are criticizing Sourav Ganguly should look at themselves in the mirror. It (Ganguly’s exit from the BCCI) has nothing to do with politics. Sourav Ganguly will achieve heights in the coming days.”

Firebrand BJP MP also categorically dismissed rumours about a possible connection between Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ganguly’s residence recently and his dramatic exit from the Cricket Board now.

The rumours started after it emerged that Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, is likely to replace Ganguly as the BCCI chief. Sparing no opportunity to attack the BJP, the Trinamool Congress linked Ganguly’s exit to his apparent refusal to join the saffron party in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal. The ruling TMC alleged that the legendary cricketer was shown the door by the BCCI since he has refused to join the saffron camp.

“Amit Shah visited Sourav Ganguly's house a few months ago. There's info Ganguly was approached repeatedly to join BJP. Probably as he hasn't consented to join BJP and is from Bengal, he's become prey to political vendetta. Amit Shah's son Jay Shah has been retained as BCCI secretary but not Ganguly,” Dr S Sen of TMC said, according to ANI.

However, the BJP has strongly refuted the allegation that it had put pressure on Ganguly to join the party. “We don’t know when the BJP tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into the party. He is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The Trinamool should stop politicising every issue,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

Amid all this, Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President and is likely to get the top job unopposed when the board holds its annual general meeting on October 18 in Mumbai.