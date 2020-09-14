South Gujarat University survey ranks Indore MP Shankar Lalwani as number one for public service during COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh's Indore, which is ranked as top city in cleanliness in India, has one more badge to its name as its Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani has ranked top for public services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It may be recalled that Indore was one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country during the first two months of lockdown.

This survey was conducted by South Gujarat University and included the MPs from urban clusters.

Professor Dhawal Mehta of South Gujarat University and his team surveyed parliamentrians from March to June and tested several MPs on many parameters.

The survey showed that Lalwani was the most active MP in the country during the difficult times of coronavirus.

Giving information about this survey, Professor Dhawal Mehta of South Gujarat University said that Corona is a historical and horrific disaster, the work done by public representatives at such a time is a historical document.

Since the country had high corona havoc in urban areas from March to June, the survey focused on urban areas of the country. During this period, MPs were tested on several parameters and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani ranked on top.

"It is a matter of pride for the whole of Indore and it is a matter of satisfaction for me that I have been able to serve the people of Indore for which I was selected," Shankar Lalwani said.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this and said that he is his inspiration for public service. Lalwani also described the sanitation workers of Indore as inspiring and said that they work hard to keep the city clean in every season and he as a public servant has learned a lot from them.

The MP termed mother Ahilya as a symbol of good governance and said that mother Ahilya always cared about her people and it is a matter of pride to represent her city.

During the most difficult period of Corona, Shankar Lalwani has been active on many fronts continuously. Shankar Lalwani is currently in the national capital to attend the monsoon session of the parliament.