SPA Group: Art of Creating Environments

SPA Group’s simple yet powerful philosophy reflects across their work in the real estate industry. Every decision they make and every masterpiece they craft is always centered around ‘YOU.’

The philosophy’s emphasis comes from the core meaning of peaceful living which has lost its true essence in the contemporary world. In order to keep up with the pace of urbanisation, we have neglected what makes up our very existence, what connects us to our ancestors, our culture & values, and the difference between merely existing and purely living.

To revive the once-universal connection with nature and to live life without any obligations, SPA Group honed in on its passion of establishing communities that are deeply rooted in their natural environments without falling short of modern luxuries and conveniences.

Let’s take a look at SPA Group’s award-winning flagship environments, SPA Ecocity and Frangipani Estates, and how they are centered around nature and ‘YOU.’

Frangipani Estates – Privé Estate Living for Select 33 on 35 acres

The “Live Beyond the Ordinary” Philosophy by Prashant Kajaria - “Today, the way we want to live has surely outgrown the way we live. If there is one thing that luxury means today, it’s SPACE! Frangipani Estates is my tribute to those who live beyond the ordinary to craft a magnificent space for themselves in an environment that’s truly larger than life.”

Frangipani Estates has 33 select estates spread across 35 acres with a saleable area of 1 million square feet. The community transports its residents into a world of raw experiences, rarest privileges, and presents a lifestyle beyond opulence. With estates ranging from 20,000 sq. ft. to 46,000 sq. ft, estate owners have the utmost liberty to indulge in their passions and create an environment to call home. Frangipani Estates' recent accolade as the 'Most Innovative Ultra-Luxury Project of the Year' by the esteemed Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2023 serves as a testament to its exceptional and unparalleled distinction in the industry.

Each estate is ornate with 3 layers of landscaping with the first being for privacy, foliage, and canopy; the second for exotic fruits; and the third for ornamental flowers that invoke a bright and fragrant atmosphere.

This estate community offers experiences that are catered to be the backdrop of a treasure trove of memories to cherish for a lifetime. Frangipani Estates is home to a private 2-acre Lake Serenity where owners can paddle alongside swans and a 2-acre Rejuvenation Park rife with fragrant plants and pathways for the ultimate aromatherapy experience. It also houses over 1 lakh species of trees and exotic fruits and a 1-acre Palm Triangle Park with lush varied palm trees.

Another extension to the estate is Club Plumeria, a 2-acre privé club with 5 en-suite rooms, a 25-meter lap pool, a library bar, different courts to try your hand at your favourite sports, 2 well-equipped spa rooms with steam, and over 1 acre of manicured lawns to host your sundowners.

SPA Ecocity – 50 Acres of Nature Calling You Home

The ‘Future of Smart Living’ is what SPA Ecocity is all about. It’s a place where your aspirations come true. With only 400+ home buyers, this handcrafted gated villa community is spread across 50 acres providing more than enough space for each resident with a saleable area of 1.1 million square feet. The community provides its residents with a luxurious environment that is abundant in nature and rich in individual experiences. The 9 themed parks for every age group, including Mowgli World, Celebration Park, Life@60, and others, fulfil individual needs while amplifying ambitions. The recognition bestowed upon SPA Ecocity as the recipient of the esteemed 'Best Themed Project of the Year' award at the distinguished Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2023 comes as no surprise. This prestigious honor highlights the relentless efforts of SPA Ecocity in redefining the very essence of luxury living.

Ecocity also offers a 6-acre, 5-star resort experience with ‘VISMAYA Spa & Resort’. Privileges at VISMAYA elevate everyday life activities and turn them into memorable moments. Additionally at VISMAYA, 50+ world-class amenities await the residents of Ecocity for all sorts of life’s comforts and conveniences. A few unique features include Any Time Medical Care (ATMC) in association with Narayana Hrudalaya, Coliseum (Indoor & Outdoor Sports), a well-stocked Convenience Store, 24/7 monitored créche, WFH area, Well Spa, and lots more.

SPA Ecocity is brilliantly crafted in the fastest growing locale of Sarjapur Road, close to the city’s best IT Parks, schools, entertainment, and healthcare facilities. Outstanding infrastructure development and rewarding opportunities for investment have poised Sarjapur to become a fruitful investment destination for the future.

A Lifestyle Wrapped in Perfection

SPA Group believes in crafting lifestyles that are embedded in nature to let modern discerning homebuyers reconnect with the treasured beauty of nature while co-existing with world class infrastructure. Both Frangipani Estates and SPA Ecocity mirror the finest balance in the craftsmanship of raw nature with futuristic architecture and modern-day conveniences.

SPA Group has set its sights on rapid expansion throughout Bangalore in the coming years. It has begun gaining popularity among the homebuyers as well as investors who prefer to live beyond the ordinary, hold common philosophies, and favour nature-centric communities. SPA Group believes in crafting environments for generations to enjoy. Because, for them, ‘YOU matter’.

