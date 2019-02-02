हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kumbh mela

Special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela released

Union Minister of State for Railways and Communication Manoj Sinha on Saturday released a special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela.

Special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela released

Union Minister of State for Railways and Communication Manoj Sinha on Saturday released a special postage stamp on Kumbh Mela.

A special first-day cover was also released on the occasion. The cost of the stamp is five rupees.

On this occasion, Sinha said that Kumbh is a major event of not only of the country but the world.

He also said that Kumbh is not only a religious and spiritual event but an astrological, cultural and astronomical event of the world. Sinha further added that Kumbh has been treated as the source of light and knowledge.

