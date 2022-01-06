Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, founders of the World Centre for Enlightenment

The Enlightened power couple, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are spiritual leaders, philosophers, and mystics with a philanthropic mission to shift people's perspectives from suffering to peace, from separation to connection, and from division to oneness. They collaborated on the book The Four Sacred Secrets, which has become a best-seller in many countries and is designed to be an inner journey for any seeker.

Interaction with Sri Krishnaji awakens one to reality. People from all over the world come to him to be mentored and to become enlightened leaders and entrepreneurs. He is a gallant spiritual teacher who guides his students beyond delusions and conformity. Sri Krishnaji’s teachings are not only an enlightening discussion process but also a direct transmission of power via Deeksha that propels you into previously unknown regions of your consciousness.

Sri Preethaji became aware of her mission on Earth when she was nine years old. Since then, her life's work has been to awaken humanity to connection, compassion for one another, and the creation of world oneness. Sri Preethaji has spoken at major meetings of conscious world leaders such as WME IMG, FIESP, Fudan University, CEISB, Flagship Summit in Los Angeles, Sun Valley Wellness Festival in Idaho, TEDx Kansas City, and TEDx Shanghai over the past two decades. She has also been interviewed on major web platforms such as Goop, Marie Forleo, and Commune, and has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Authority, and The Huffington Post.

Sri Krishnaji had spontaneous self-realization and God Realization experience when he was eleven years old. That encounter resulted in phenomena. It was eventually dubbed the Deeksha phenomenon. "Unhappiness was something I never let to touch me, and I didn't want any of the people around me to be miserable," he says.

Sri Krishnaji began work on the massive architectural masterpiece of Ekam, the World Centre for Enlightenment when he was nineteen years old. Today, seekers from over 100 nations visit Ekam in search of change, God-realization, and enlightenment. Ekam is located in the foothills of India's eastern coast, 80 kilometers north of the city of Chennai.

In September 2021, the Ekam World Peace Festival, their flagship event, impacted nearly 30 million individuals around the world. Kailash Satyarthi, Gregg Braden, John Peterson, Erik Solheim, Joe Dispenza, GolrizGhahraman, and Satya S Tripathi are among the festival's guests.

Sri Preethaji recently led - Bodhi, a three-day event in Hyderabad that saw 800 people transform into Buddhas while driving an eco-friendly Benz with their loved ones. The term "Buddha" refers to a state of awareness that is unaffected by life's ups and downs. To produce abundance that benefits both oneself and the Earth from such equanimity.

They founded the Lokaa Foundation with their daughter Lokaa, a philanthropic organization that is making an impact in 1000 communities around Ekam. Its 'Bless India' campaign provided 45000 Covid safety kits to Covid-positive patients in Southern India.

Their non-profit effort, Oneness Change Makers, provides a massive life education program that focuses on transforming young people into transformed leaders who impact young people in schools, colleges, and neighborhoods. Over 500,000 students from various schools and universities in India and around the world have participated in this life-changing education.

Sri Preethaji was influential in healing 50 years of conflict and civil turmoil in San Rafael, Colombia, through the Peace in Your Eyes event. Sri Preethaji guided 75 influential leaders of Colombian society to find peace. With the presence of Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji and their vision of enlightenment, the world is a better place.

(Brand Desk Content)