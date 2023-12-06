Sri Thambiran Maatu Thozhu Temple: Controversy Amidst 'Cow Urine' Debate - The Only Temple Where Cows and Bulls Are Worshiped

December 5, 2023 - A recent statement by a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu has stirred controversy in Hindi Heartland. During the recent winter session of Parliament, DMK MP Senthil Kumar stated, "BJP's electoral strength is primarily limited to Hindi-speaking states, or you could say, cow urine states. You folks can't reach South India." Amidst this controversy, there's a unique temple in Tamil Nadu where only cows and bulls are worshipped instead of traditional deities.

Unique Cow Temple in Tamil Nadu

Sri Thambiran Maatu Thozhu, commonly known as the cow temple, has become a topic of discussion following the statement made by DMK MP Senthil Kumar. Unlike the multitude of temples across India where deities of various gods are worshipped, this temple, located in Tamil Nadu, stands out for its exclusive worship of cows and bulls.

Worshiping Cattle as Deities

In a country dotted with millions of temples, each dedicated to different gods, Sri Thambiran Maatu Thozhu deviates from the norm. It focuses solely on the worship of cows and bulls, considered sacred by the Okkaliga Gouda community in Tamil Nadu. For them, these animals are not just part of a livelihood; they are revered as family deities.

Temple's Significance and Pongal Festival

The temple holds significance for villagers from several communities in Tamil Nadu, especially those whose calves are born on the second day of the Tamil month of Thai. The villagers consider these animals sacred and view them as a direct manifestation of the divine.

The caretakers of the temple, primarily from the Okkaliga Gouda community, ensure the well-being of these animals and provide fodder for them throughout the year. The main festival celebrated at the temple is Pongal, during which the specially raised cattle are dedicated to the temple known as Sri Thambiran Maatu Thozhu, the Cow Temple.

Exclusivity and Rituals

The uniqueness of this temple lies in the absence of traditional deities. Instead, cows and bulls are regarded as the divine beings of the temple. Devotees, irrespective of their community, caste, or religion, come to worship these sacred animals. The temple's customs are strictly adhered to in the six surrounding villages.

The local cattle herders firmly believe that calves born on the second day of Thai possess a divine quality. Currently, the temple houses more than 200 cows and bulls. The main bull, identified as 'Pattathu Kalai,' is considered the primary deity. Adorned with bells, silver, and gold ornaments, and dressed in silk clothes, the bull is a central figure in the temple.