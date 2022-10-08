NewsIndia
SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

SSC has declared the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021, scroll down for the direct link to check scores.

Oct 08, 2022

SSC MTS 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates can check the category wise cut off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates can check the category wise cut off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Here's how to check Result

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) to call candidates for the next stage of examination.”
A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
Scroll the PDF to check your name. roll number.
Download the SSC MTS Havaldar Result PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

The final answer key for the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commissions website on October 17.
The exam was held from July 5 to 26 in multiple shifts across the country. Since the exam was held in different dates and timings, the commission has normalised candidates' scores to arrive at final results.

