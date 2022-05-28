हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC Recruitment 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 700 posts at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC Recruitment 2022: Interested can check details like eligibility, salary and selection process on the notification or can scroll down for more details.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 700 posts at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC Ladakh has invited applications to fill the vacancies for the Selection Posts. Eligible candidates will have to apply for the positions online by visiting the official website of SSC-  ssc.nic.in. The online application process has commenced from May 23, 2022, and the last date to apply online is June 13, 2022. The official notification has already been released and will be attached below. Interested can check details like eligibility, salary and selection process on the notification or can scroll down for more details. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 797 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Dates for submission of online applications: May 23 to June 13
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: June 27 to June 29, 2022
  • Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Interested candidates can check the official notification (Click Here) to check the eligibility criteria for this position.

SSC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the applicants will be based on their scores in the Computer Based Mode exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC RECRUITMENT 2022 OFFICIAL NOTIFCATION

