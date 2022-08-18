Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the SSC corruption case, have been produced again in the court. "No one will be SPARED," said Partha, standing at the entrance of the courthouse on Thursday. After a pause, he added, "Wait and Watch untill right time comes. Everything will be proved in time." Although the former minister indicates 'No One' here to whom, he did not clearly mentioned that. Also what would be proved in time, that too is not clear.

Partha is currently lodged in Alipore Presidency Correctional Facility. Arpita is in the Alipore Women's Correctional Facility. ED officials interrogated them separately there on Wednesday. After that, when he was taken to court on Thursday, Partha's lawyer applied for bail citing health reasons. He told the court that Partha's hemoglobin is low. The amount of creatinine in his body has increased. Partha's lawyer said he also has difficulty walking alone.

ED's counsel countered that Partha did not cooperate with the investigation. However, the former minister did not open his mouth about the source of the huge money recovered from Arpita's flat. ED claimed on Thursday that 50 bank accounts were initially reported but later 10 more accounts were found. A trust was found in the name of Partha's wife Babli Chatterjee. ED's lawyer told the court that there is an 'International school' in the name of this trust. The ED has also claimed that money was laundered through this trust.

After the arguments, Partha's bail was rejected due to strong opposition from ED. As a result, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will have to remain in jail for another 14 days. Two people were taken to Bankshal Court today. There, the court rejects their bail application and ordered 14 days of jail custody. The court ordered Partha-Arpita to remain in jail till July 31.