हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSI Wilson murder case

SSI Wilson murder case: National Investigation Agency files charge-sheet against 6 persons

Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector of Kaliyakkavilai Police station was shot and stabbed to death on January 8, 2020, by Shameem and Thowfek, while the officer was performing duty at Kaliyakkavilai Market Road check post. 

SSI Wilson murder case: National Investigation Agency files charge-sheet against 6 persons
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (July 10) filed a charge sheet against six persons in connection with the Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Wilson murder case. The NIA filed charges against Abdul Shameem and five others.

The six accused persons are: Abdul Shameem, Y Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, and Jaffar Ali under sections 120B, 302, 353 and 506 (ii) read with 34 of IPC, sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, and sections 25(1B)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

The case was originally registered at Kaliyakkavilai Police station, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector of Kaliyakkavilai Police station was shot and stabbed to death on January 8, 2020 by Shameem and Thowfek, while the officer was performing duty at Kaliyakkavilai Market Road check post. 

After the arrest of the assailants on January 15, 2020, the came to know that they had committed the murder of the SSI to create terror in the minds of people, including Police, as part of waging violent jihad. Hence, the provisions of UA (P) Act were invoked in the case.

The NIA re-registered the case on 1st February, 2020 and investigation was taken over from Tamil Nadu Police. During NIA investigation, the roles of other accused, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffer Ali in the larger conspiracy were revealed and they were arraigned as accused in the case.

According to the statement released today, it was revealed that Khaja Mohideen was a member of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish. "Since May, 2019, he had radicalized Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek on the perverted jihadi (violent extremist) ideology and recruited them into his terrorist gang to carry out violent attacks against establishment especially Police, in Tamil Nadu, to bring Islamic Rule or Shariah," it said.

Tags:
SSI Wilson murder caseNational Investigation AgencyNIA probeISIS
Next
Story

Citing Chinese threat, DMK urges PM Narendra Modi to complete Sethusamudram Project before January 2024
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M4S

Super Exclusive: 10 hours secret of gangster Vikas Dubey