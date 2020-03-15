State Election Commissioner showing caste loyalty to Chandrababu, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched an unprecedented attack on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for postponing the local bodies elections citing Coronavirus ( Covid-19).

''Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar belongs to the same caste as Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh was appointed by Naidu and now he was showing his caste loyalty,'' said the Chief Minister while adding, ''Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar did not even consult the Chief Secretary or the Health Secretary before taking such a decision.''

The ongoing local bodies' elections in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a bitter political war between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP after the State Election Commissioner postponed the elections process to six weeks and also transferred a couple of Collectors and SPs which angered the Chief Minister.

''Though he has constitutional powers, how can he misuse it so blatantly. I am not going to keep quiet,'' asserted Jagan. The Chief Minister also complained to governor Biswabhusan Harichandan about his concern.



''Ever since YSRCP has won considerable seats unanimously, the TDP along has been conspiring to stall polls to save its face and also to deprive the state of the Central funds to a tune of Rs 5, 000 crores which we have to forfeit if polls are not held before March 31,'' Jagan reminded.

For the 9600 posts, 50,000 nominations were filed and more than 2000 YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected for MPTCs ( Mandal Parishad Terrirorial Constituencies ).

Meanwhile TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that all such allegations are false and responded saying, ''CM says the State Election Commissioner belongs to my caste and I had appointed him. I want to give clarity here. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was recommended by the then Governor E.S.L Narasimhan whereas C.R.Biswal was my choice at that moment and because the then Governor recommended I had appointed him. Attributing motives here is not correct,'' Chandrababu Naidu said.

