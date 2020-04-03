Stay home, save lives: Google Doodle urges people amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The Google Doodle on Friday gave the message of staying home and saving lives amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 10 lakh people has claimed the lives of over 53,000 people, worldwide.

The albhabets on the doodle are seen doing various activities like reading, playing musical instruments, gymming, and making phone calls while at home.

With isolation and social distancing being advocated as the only measures to stop the spread of the pathogen, the doodle too requests citizens across the globe to stay at home and avoid crowded places at all costs.

The virus which has spread to more than 175 countries since it was first reported from China in December 2019 is highly contagious and has no prescribed vaccine to cure the disease. The impact of this virus has been so severe that it has brought almost half the planet to a halt.

The United States is the world`s hardest-hit country, recording a total of 5,926 deaths due to coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It has confirmed more than 242,182 cases of COVID-19 infections.

While in India, the virus has infected 2224 people and caused the death of 53 people.