Step Towards Uniform Civil Code? Assam Decides To Repeal Assam Muslim Marriages And Divorce Registration Act

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma -led Assam government on Thursday decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited State BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Thursday evening to discuss various issues with the party leadership ahead of panchayat polls and bye-elections.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024."

Stating the objective behind the decision to repeal, CM stated, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma reiterated his concerns regarding the issue of "changing demography," and said it is a matter of "life and death" for him. Citing some data, Sarma said that Muslim population was 12 per cent in 1951 and has now reached 40 per cent.

The Chief Minister alleged that 'illegal immigrants' are marrying tribal girls without following due process. He stated that illegal immigrants are marrying tribal daughters, but due diligence of law is not happening. The BJP will make a law to stop exploitation of anyone if a tribal daughter marries an illegal immigrant.