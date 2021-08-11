'Still suffering': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Congress for dispute at northeast borders

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) hit out at Congress and said that everyone is still suffering for the mistakes committed at the time of carving out the northeastern states. The BJP leader said that when Congress had carved out states, they were either 'casual' about it or had 'planned a conspiracy'.

Sarma's statement comes weeks after Assam's violent clashes with Mizoram.

Honble Zoramthanga ji could you please investigate why are civilians from Mizoram holding sticks and trying to incite violence ? We urge civilians to not take up law and order on their own hands and permit peaceful dialogue to take place between governments @AmitShah @PMOIndia https://t.co/BRkhWYuEUX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

After killing 5 Assam police personnel and injuring many , this is how Mizoram police and goons are celebrating.- sad and horrific pic.twitter.com/fBwvGIOQWr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

"When Congress had carved out states, they were either casual or they planned a conspiracy that united northeast should not be formed to keep them fighting," the Assam Chief Minister told ANI.

He also said that the boundaries of northeastern states should have been mentioned in the Constitution.

"When Mizoram, Meghalaya and other states were newly formed, they should have been included by writing it down in the Act. That did not happen and this is why after every 3-5 years people fight and casualties are caused," he said when asked about the reason for a border dispute with neighbouring states.

"We are still suffering for the mistakes committed at that time," Sarma expressed.

Sarma further said that when Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were formed, boundaries were discretely mentioned, hence there is no border dispute with their parent state.

This is to be noted that Sarma on Monday had also met PM Narendra Modi and other top leaders in Delhi.

Today I called on Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our Government has been working to steer & scale up Assam's development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs & implementation of various central schemes pic.twitter.com/dmqh4sm2PG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2021

The meeting came days after the dispute between the two northeastern states resulted in a violent clash killing six Assam police personnel and one civilian.

(With inputs from ANI)

