Himanta Biswa Sarma

'Still suffering': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Congress for dispute at northeast borders

The BJP leader said that when Congress had carved out states, they were either 'casual' about it or had 'planned a conspiracy'.

File Photo
File Photo

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) hit out at Congress and said that everyone is still suffering for the mistakes committed at the time of carving out the northeastern states. The BJP leader said that when Congress had carved out states, they were either 'casual' about it or had 'planned a conspiracy'.

Sarma's statement comes weeks after Assam's violent clashes with Mizoram

"When Congress had carved out states, they were either casual or they planned a conspiracy that united northeast should not be formed to keep them fighting," the Assam Chief Minister told ANI. 

He also said that the boundaries of northeastern states should have been mentioned in the Constitution. 

"When Mizoram, Meghalaya and other states were newly formed, they should have been included by writing it down in the Act. That did not happen and this is why after every 3-5 years people fight and casualties are caused," he said when asked about the reason for a border dispute with neighbouring states. 

ALSO READ | Assam-Mizoram border conflict: How it escalated and what the Centre is doing to resolve it

"We are still suffering for the mistakes committed at that time," Sarma expressed.

Sarma further said that when Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were formed, boundaries were discretely mentioned, hence there is no border dispute with their parent state. 

This is to be noted that Sarma on Monday had also met PM Narendra Modi and other top leaders in Delhi. 

The meeting came days after the dispute between the two northeastern states resulted in a violent clash killing six Assam police personnel and one civilian.

(With inputs from ANI)

