Stop this bloodshed: Family of slain J&K police personnel demand justice

Jammu and Kashmir: The family member of one of the two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, who were killed in a suspected militant attack on Friday, demanded justice and urged the Indian government to put a stop to this bloodshed that kills innocent officers.

The police officer, identified as Mohammad Sultan was killed with one of his colleagues in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday

Mohammad Sultan’s dead body reached his home on Saturday. The officer, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his old father, wife and 4 kids, including 5-months-old twin babies.

According to the Sultan’s family, the officer at the time of the attack was driving the official car of SHO Bandipora and was unarmed.

“What was his sin? Why did they kill an unarmed officer? asked the bereaved family

Sultan’s uncle Mufti Bashir Ahmad, who is a religious said, “If the attack was conducted by any Jihadi outfit, I want to ask them all that where do the holy books says that Jihad involves killing innocent officer without arms?

If it is not done by any Jihadi organisation, then they must come out and release a statement saying so, we request the Indian government to stop this bloodshed we are not able to bear it now,’ he added.

“I request the government to stop this bloodshed, young innocent people are getting killed here, who will support this family now?” asked Sultan’s uncle.

The family demanded a detailed probe in the matter that how an incident like this took place in a busy spot like Gulshan Chowk

Earlier today, IGP Kashmir along with other security officials of police, CRPF and army held a security review meeting at Bandipora. After Analysing the CCTV footage, he said that the attack was carried by a single terrorist who is a Pakistani and is active in that area for some time.

Later, DGP Jammu and Kashmir police and IGP Vijay Kumar along with other police officers visited the slain cops’ families and paid their condolences.

The officers assured that their families will be taken care of.

DGP Dilbag Singh said “These terrorists target police because we work for the betterment of the people. Police work to keep people safe and stand between the bullets. It frustrates the militant and we will give them a strong answer.

“We are tracking and keeping an eye on the movement of the infiltrators,’ Singh said.

