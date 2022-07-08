New Delhi: In a tragic incident at the Carmel Covent school in Chandigarh students lost life while dozens were injured after a huge tree fell on the school premises on Friday (July 8). The horrific incident took place during lunch time in the school when several students were playing near the old tree and suddenly the tree fell on the children leaving dozens of students injured while one died in the mishap.

Actor turned politician and Member Of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher expressed here grief over the terrible incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured hile offering condolences to the bereaved families.

A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Covent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/kXJMu6idTY — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) July 8, 2022

