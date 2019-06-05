close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

SU 30 jets continue search for missing IAF AN-32 transport aircraft

A number of helicopters as well as IAF's C-130J Super Hercules have been part of the search operations as well but were unable to fly on Wednesday (June 5) morning due to bad weather.

SU 30 jets continue search for missing IAF AN-32 transport aircraft
File photo used only for representational purpose.

SU 30 jets have been continuing to search for the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which went missing after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on Monday.

After continuous recce missions for most parts of Tuesday and the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the jets once again took off in the morning in a bid to locate the AN-32 aircraft which had 15 people on board. The jets, however, have been unable to spot anything till the time of filing this report.

A number of helicopters as well as IAF's C-130J Super Hercules too have been part of the search operations but were unable to fly on Wednesday morning due to bad weather in the region where the AN-32 is suspected to have gone missing. Ground operations, however, are continuing. Personnel from the Indian Army, ITBP as well as local administration are trying to locate the missing aircraft.

The AN-32 has taken off from Jorhat in Assam at 12.25 PM on Monday and was scheduled to land in  Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield. The aircraft contacted ground operations at around 1 PM but was reported missing soon after when it did not land as per schedule in Mechuka.

While no effort is being spared to locate the aircraft, this is not the first time that an AN-32 of the IAF has gone missing. In June of 2009, an AN-32 had crashed over the Rinchi Hill in Arunachal Pradesh while another aircraft had gone missing after it had taken off from Chennai for Port Blair in September of 2016.

The medium-lift Ukrainian-made Antonov-32 transport aircraft had joined the IAF fleet in 1984. The force at present operates five squadrons of about 100 AN-32s.

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta/Zee Media Bureau)

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFIAF AN-32
Next
Story

NEET result 2019: NTA to declare NEET results in a few hours at ntaneet.nic.in

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Amit Shah pulls up Giriraj Singh over his iftaar tweet targeting NDA leaders