Subhash Shankar Parab

Subhash Shankar Parab, close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, deported from Egypt

Parab, a close aide of Nirav Modi, was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.

Subhash Shankar Parab, close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, deported from Egypt

New Delhi: In a major operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deported Subhash Shankar Parab, a close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, from Egypt.

 

 

Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond. Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation", they said. 

According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light. In 2018, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Shankar Parab on the request of the CBI, probing over USD 2 billion PNB scam.

Parab had been on the run ever since the case was registered in 2018. He had been in hiding in Cairo. Based on the inputs received by the central probe agency, the CBI carried out this major operation and managed to nab him. He will now be produced in a Mumbai CBI court and his custody will be sought for interrogation.

The Interpol had issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN) on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by the judge Special J C Jagdale there, four years ago

In its Red Corner Notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

