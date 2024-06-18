Qualifying for NEET, one of India’s toughest exams, is essential for pursuing an MBBS. Today, we bring you the story of a remarkable woman who not only passed the NEET exam but also prepared for UPSC while practicing medicine during her MBBS. This is the journey of Dr Anjali Garg to becoming an IAS officer. Dr Anjali Garg's story is a testament to perseverance, determination, and hard work. Transitioning from a medical career to civil services, she overcame numerous challenges to become an IAS officer. Her journey inspires many aspiring candidates who juggle multiple responsibilities while chasing their dreams.

Dream of Becoming a Doctor

Anjali Garg, born on September 14, 1996, in Chandigarh, always harbored the dream of becoming a doctor. Despite coming from a business family with no history in civil service, Anjali pursued her goals independently. Her determination and dedication saw her achieve her first major milestone—becoming a doctor.

School Education

Anjali’s academic journey began in Chandigarh, where she excelled in her studies, scoring 96% in her 12th-grade exams. This stellar performance enabled her to clear the NEET exam, paving the way for her to pursue an MBBS at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Dropped Plan for MD

During her third year of MBBS, Anjali's outlook shifted. She recognized the inadequacies in grassroots medical facilities and felt a calling to contribute to broader societal changes. This realization led her to abandon her plans for a master's degree in medicine, instead opting to prepare for the civil services exam.

Journey Filled with Challenges

Anjali’s transition from medicine to civil services was anything but smooth. Coming from a medical background, she initially struggled with the basics of the civil services syllabus. Her first attempt at the UPSC exam, undertaken during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, ended in failure. However, undeterred by setbacks, Anjali revised her strategies and doubled her efforts.

Hard Work Paid Off

Anjali's second attempt at the UPSC exam in 2022 was successful. She secured the 79th rank, making her an IAS officer. She chose medical science as her optional subject and excelled, topping in this discipline in the UPSC CSE 2022.

Balancing Duties and Studies

While preparing for the UPSC exam, Anjali continued her medical internship. She managed to balance her hospital duties with her coaching classes at Karol Bagh, self-study sessions, and social life. Often working 12-hour night shifts, she attended coaching without sleep and utilized the day for her studies. Despite facing health challenges, including illness and joint pain, Anjali's dedication never wavered.

Inspirational Journey of Dr. Anjali Garg

Dr. Anjali Garg’s story is a beacon of hope for many aspirants. Her success underscores the importance of resilience, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to one’s goals. Balancing a demanding career in medicine with the rigorous preparation required for the UPSC exam is no small feat, but Anjali’s journey shows that with perseverance and hard work, it is possible to achieve even the most ambitious dreams.

