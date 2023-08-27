Success Story Of Preeti Chandra: The Inspiring Journey from Journalist to IPS Officer

The journey of IPS Preeti Chandra exemplifies the triumph of determination and resilience in the pursuit of dreams. Starting with aspirations of becoming a journalist, Preeti's path took a remarkable turn, leading her to achieve her goal of becoming an IPS officer. Her story serves as a testament to the power of unwavering resolve and the ability to overcome challenges on the path to success.

Pursuing a Different Path:

Originally envisioning a career in journalism, Preeti Chandra found herself drawn towards a different calling. Embracing her new ambition, she embarked on the challenging journey of preparing for the UPSC examination after initially working as a journalist. Her willingness to adapt and persevere showcases her determination to excel against all odds.



Impactful Roles and Tenures:

Preeti Chandra's career has been marked by impactful assignments and positions of authority. Serving as an ASP in Alwar, SP in Bundi, SP in Kota ACB, and other crucial roles, she has left an indelible mark. Notably, her involvement in exposing a child trafficking gang in Bundi led to the apprehension of several notorious criminals, including Hariya Gurjar and members of the Ram Lakhna gang.

Achieving Rank 255:

Born in Kundan village, Sikar, Rajasthan, in 1979, Preeti Chandra's journey is one of dedication and perseverance. Her education began in a government school and continued with post-graduation from Maharani College, Jaipur. Undeterred by the absence of coaching, she undertook the UPSC preparation in Jaipur and achieved an impressive rank of 255 in the UPSC examination of 2008.

A Mother's Encouragement:

Despite her mother's lack of formal education, Preeti Chandra was driven by the importance of learning instilled by her. Her mother's unwavering support played a pivotal role in fostering Preeti's pursuit of education. Preeti's husband, Vikas Pathak, a senior police officer, shared her journey, and their story began at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Conclusion:

IPS Preeti Chandra's story is a testament to the transformative power of determination, dedication, and adaptability. Her transition from aspiring journalist to accomplished IPS officer is an embodiment of the belief that unwavering resolve can overcome any obstacle. Her remarkable journey continues to inspire, showcasing that with determination, the path to success can be paved, no matter the challenges encountered along the way.

