Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh: Report

New Delhi: The Congress high command on Saturday (December 10) approved the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh, reported ANI. "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," ANI quoted sources.

However talking to the reporters, Sukhu said he is not aware about high command's decision and is on his way to meeting. "I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm," Sukhu told ANI.