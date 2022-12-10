topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh: Report

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's name will be announced officially for Himachal CM post by this evening after discussing it with other leaders, said sources.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh: Report

New Delhi: The Congress high command on Saturday (December 10) approved the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh, reported ANI. "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," ANI quoted sources.

However talking to the reporters, Sukhu said he is not aware about high command's decision and is on his way to meeting. "I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm," Sukhu told ANI.

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections