Supporters Dance And Raise Slogans At Lal Chowk As Election Fever Grips J&K

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of supporters were seen dancing and raising slogans at the historic Lal Chowk on Wednesday as election fever grips voters in Srinagar. After decades, the streets of Srinagar witnessed campaigning by mainstream political parties. The electoral battle shifted from Anantnag to the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, from the historic clock tower to the district electoral office as supporters were seen raising slogans and dancing in support of their respective candidates.

While PDP and Apni Party candidates filed their nominations in Srinagar today, the National Conference candidate will file his papers tomorrow. The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest between the National Conference candidate Aaga Syed Ruhulla Mehdi (prominent Shia leader), PDP candidate Wahid Para and Apni Party candidate Ashraf Mir.

While Wahid Para and Ashraf Mir filed their nomination papers in Srinagar today, National Conference's Aaga Ruhulla will file his nomination papers tomorrow. PDP leader Wahid Rehman Para was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters and several senior leaders in a show of strength while filing his nomination.

Para hails from Pulwama, which is now a part of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency. Para led a massive roadshow to display his strength. Wahid Para's rally reached the historic Lal Chowk where hundreds of supporters raised slogans in his support.

Interestingly, the slogans raised by his supporters were quite different than those raised in all previous election campaigns “Omar banoge: Naa bhai Naa, Farooq banoge: Naa bhai Naa - NC banoge: Naa bhai Naa, BJP banoge: Naa bhai Naa, Congress Bnoge: Naa Bhai Naa, Mufti banoge haan bhai haan”

Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Whid Para said that he expects people to come out in large numbers and vote in favour of PDP to strengthen the hands of Mehbooba Mufti so that they can raise the voice of the people and youth in Parliament. He said that the PDP is vocal on every issue and is confident that they will sweep the polls.

The second rally was led by former minister Altaf Bukhari who has floated the Apni Party. Apni Party, which came into existence after the abrogation of Article 370, has fielded many former ministers and legislators as its candidates in Anantnag and Srinagar, while in Baramulla they are supporting People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the prestigious Srinagar Parliamentary seat was won by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in 2019. This time, Farooq Abdullah has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons.