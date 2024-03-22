Supreme Court Denies Bail For BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused bail for BRS leader K Kavitha, who faces allegations of corruption related to the Delhi excise policy scam case. Kavitha, a prominent figure in the Telangana Legislative Council and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea, however issues notice on her plea challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) https://t.co/MXFLVu3e3x — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

In response to her arrest, Kavitha filed a petition challenging the actions of the ED. In her plea, she requested the court to invalidate the arrest, citing various legal grounds. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, which declined to grant her bail. Instead, the court directed her to pursue relief through the trial court, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal procedures.

A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi heard Kavitha's petition. The court underscored the necessity for all individuals, regardless of their stature or financial capacity, to follow a uniform legal process. It stressed that seeking bail should be pursued through the appropriate channels, rather than directly approaching the apex court.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED regarding Kavitha's writ petition. This legal move signals the court's engagement with the intricacies of the case, indicating a thorough examination of the allegations levelled against her.

The developments in Kavitha's case coincide with an urgent hearing concerning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, a prominent figure in Indian politics, was apprehended in connection with the same case that led to Kavitha's arrest. This incident marks the third arrest of a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about the Delhi excise policy scam.

As legal proceedings unfold, security measures have been intensified in anticipation of potential unrest. Heavy security deployment and traffic restrictions have been implemented in Delhi, particularly around the AAP office, to maintain public order amidst protests.