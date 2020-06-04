Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana to decide on common travel policy in 7 days

The Supreme Court on Thursday (June 4) directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to decide on a common pass for inter-state movement in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) within a week. The SC also asked the Centre to call a meeting of the representatives of these states and decide on a common portal to make the common pass.

The three-Judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and MR Shah also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions on the issue of difficulties faced by the people of NCR region, including Noida and Gurgaon, owing to restrictions in inter-state movement.

The order was passed by the apex court while hearing a PIL highlighting the problems faced by thousands of people during with interstate movement.

Referring to the travel restrictions put in place between the states and Delhi, Centre has told the SC that it is the decision of the states and the Centre cannot suggest solutions to interstate movement.

The SC then ordered the Centre to states to convene a meeting and resolve the matter by reaching an agreement.

On Monday (June 1), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered to seal elhi borders for a week due to rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had restricted the movement of traffic from Delhi to Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and other adjoining regions due to rising coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal had also expressed fear that people from other states will come to Delhi to avail "best health services" amid the coronavirus pandemic if borders are kept open and this will lead to a shortage of beds for Delhiites.