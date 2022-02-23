हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12

CBSE, CISCE class 10th, class 12th board exams: Dismissing the plea, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar noted that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over.

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12
Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 23) rejected a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Class 10 and 12 to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). 

Dismissing the plea, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, noted that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over.

"This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing," the bench observed, adding, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs." 

The plea for cancelling offline exams, filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others, was mentioned before the apex court for urgent listing.

 The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The CBSE will hold term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

(With agency inputs)

