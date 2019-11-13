close

Supreme Court

Upholding the Delhi High Court verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the offices of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Chief Justices of High Courts come under the Right To Information (RTI) Act. 

Supreme Court rules office of Chief Justice of India comes under RTI Act

New Delhi: Upholding the Delhi High Court verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the offices of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Chief Justices of High Courts come under the Right To Information (RTI) Act. 

According to the court, judges coming under the RTI Act won't undermine the judiciary.

The verdict was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising Justices NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

