anti-Sikh riots

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Kumar is convicted to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the bail application filed by 74-year-old former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar on Thursday (March 18). 

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the bail application filed by Kumar.

Kumar in his bail application had contended before the Apex Court that he has been in jail since December 2018 and had lost almost around 8-10 kilograms since then.

Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family, was convicted guilty, on December 17, 2018, by a Delhi court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of Sajjan Kumar, who was seeking interim bail on health grounds.

