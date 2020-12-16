Supreme Court verdict will be acceptable to all, says Union Minister Som Parkash; notice issued to Centre, state govts

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce Som Parkash on Wednesday (December 16) appreciated the Supreme Court's observation to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, government, and other stakeholders to resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

Som Prakash said that the decision of the apex court will be accepted by all, adding "this case is going on for a long time and farmers are sitting on the border areas of Delhi. We have also tried to resolve the issue after holding a discussion with them. I am glad that the Supreme Court has commented on this matter."

The MoS said that a committee should be formed in which all members will be from the Central government as well as representatives from the farmer unions. The Supreme Court verdict is expected tomorrow and this would resolve the issue.

"During the talks, we had proposed to form a committee of five to seven people, but the farmer leaders had said that they all will join, but now the Supreme Court has said it, then its fine," the minister said.

Talking to reporters, Som Parkash said, "This is for the first time that the national capital has been surrounded by so many people, and no doubt this is a national issue, the government has tried its best to resolve the issue considering their demands."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, government, and other stakeholders to resolve the issues of protesting farmers while observing that it "will soon become a national issue."

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre that it intends to form a committee "because this will soon become a national issue and with the government, it won`t work out it seems."

The SC also granted permission to implead farmer organisations and posted the matter for hearing tomorrow. The Bench also issued notice to Centre and state governments on a batch of pleas seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

Notably, the farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.