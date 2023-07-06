Who Is IAS Suraj Tiwari, Who Lost His Legs, An Arm In Train Accident And Cracked UPSC Civil Services?

New Delhi: "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it", is a famous quote which is well-proven by Suraj Tiwari, who lost both his legs and the right arm in a train accident but didn't let his disability become a hurdle in clearing the prestigious UPSC civil services exam.

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, lost both his legs and right arm and two fingers of his left hand after he fell from a moving train in Ghaziabad in 2017. The 29-year-old, who is pursuing MA in Russian language from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, still cleared the UPSC CSE in his first attempt and secured the 917th rank.

While Rahul was undergoing treatment at AIIMS after the train accident, his brother reportedly died by suicide in May 2017.



'His three fingers are enough to succeed': Suraj Tiwari's father

Expressing happiness with the success of Suraj, his father Ramesh Tiwari said that his son has made him proud and that his three fingers are 'enough to succeed'.

"My son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," Suraj's father said after he cleared the UPSC CSE 2022.

'He never gave up': Suraj Tiwari's mother

Suraj's mother said that he is 'very brave' and that he has worked very hard to succeed in his life.

"My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work," his mother said.

Women bag top four ranks in UPSC civil services exam 2022

Women bagged the top four ranks in the UPSC civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively in the prestigious examination, the results of which were declared on May 23.

While Lohia and Mishra are graduates of the University of Delhi, Harathi N is a BTech degree holder from IIT-Hyderabad.

This is the second year in a row that women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the civil services examination 2021.

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- qualified the civil services examination 2022, and the top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

The civil services preliminary examination 2022 was conducted on June 5 last year. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in it.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in September, 2022. A total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the personality test of the coveted examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.