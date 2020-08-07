Sushant Singh Rajput death case: BMC releases Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

Mumbai: Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (August 7) released Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine and asked him to return back to Patna on August 8. The step comes two days after the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was handed over to CBI. Bihar police had put several allegations on Mumbai police and alleged that the Bihar IPS was not quarantined but under 'house arrest'.

The BMS statement read, ''The Municipal commissioner of MCGM has is asking to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine to facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duties.''

On August 6, Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey had warned of legal action if the IPS officer, was not released from "forcible quarantine" by the end of the day. Pandey expressed bewilderment over no positive response from the municipal authorities in Mumbai, whom he accused of keeping IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in virtual house arrest, despite being informed about the adverse remarks made by Supreme Court against their action.

According to Bihar police, IPS mess was officially sought for the stay of Tiwari but the senior IPS officer was not provided this facility and when Tiwari himself arranged a guesthouse then he was taken by BMC officials for home quarantine.

It is to be noted that IPS Vinay Tiwari had gone to Mumbai to probe the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case was handed over to India's premier investigation agency CBI on Wednesday after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI probe into the case after Sushant's father KK Singh spoke to state Director General of Police (DGP) and gave his consent for the same.

Family, friends, and fans of Sushant were demanding a CBI investigation after he was found dead on June 14 at his home in Mumbai's Bandra. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, on July 25, his father KK Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of the city, lodged an FIR against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the local police station accusing her of abetment to suicide and mentally and financially exploiting the actor.