Sushil Modi MOCKS Nitish Kumar again, says ‘Mann me ladoo fut rahe hai…’

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has once again taken a dig at state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that he is ''not a claimant for the post of prime minister.''

The Bihar BJP leader said, "See, he (Nitish) is excited to become the Prime Minister of India (Mann me to laddu fut raha hai PM banne ke liye ) as they are raising slogans, installing posters but he has come on the back foot and they feel that if he would speak for the Prime Minister`s post from now on, a problem might arise for non-accepting him. Will Arvind Kejriwal accept Rahul Gandhi? Will anyone accept Mamata Banerjee? Who will accept Nitish Kumar?"

Sushil Modi also took a dig at Nirtish Kumar’s Delhi visit, saying “the JDU leader is on a political tour in the national capital while the people of Bihar have been facing a flood.”

According to news agency ANI, Sushil Modi said that Bihar is drowning in floods and the Chief Minister has arrived National Capital on “political tourism.” He counted the previous arrivals of the CMs of other states to Delhi by mentioning that before this, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) travelled to six states while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also camped in Delhi many times.

"Now Nitish ji has come, the Lok Sabha election is approaching so Nitish Kumar has come to Delhi on political tourism," he said.

Floods in Bihar

The water level of River Ganga was reportedly increasing on Saturday, which resulted in flood situations in Bhagalpur city as it even entered the university and colleges. "This is not going to yield any results and these people have the mindset of the 90s, they repeatedly remember the government of United Front, National Front, Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral. India has come a long way from that era but they are still living in the 90s mentality. Left Parties have lost their existence from the entire country except for Kerala," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Carious posters of Nitish Kumar projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen in Patna on Thursday, which promised good governance, and gave the slogan “Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega.”

Taking a swipe at BJP, another poster carried the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies only reality). Reacting to it, Sushil Modi further asserted, "This is not the BJP of 2014, this is the BJP of 2024, and the popularity of Narendra Modi is increasing continuously so Nitish Kumar would not be able to unite the opposition parties even if he puts in lakhs of efforts."

"He has come to Delhi on political tourism to stay in the media," former Deputy CM Bihar added. Nitish Kumar arrived Delhi on Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it is his first visit after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav`s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a `Mahagathbandhan` government in Bihar.

It may be noted that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier on Tuesday met CPM leader Sitaram Yechury at his office in Delhi. Nitish Kumar denied speculation on his Prime Ministerial candidature, saying that "I am not even a claimant, I don`t even desire it."

"We are together, that is why I am coming here", said Nitish on his meeting with CPM leader Yechury."If different parties come together it will be a huge thing." While addressing the media today, Nitish Kumar said, "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a huge thing."

The meeting of Kumar with opposition leaders comes days after Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao visited Bihar and held discussions on the political scenario in the country. However, during KCR`s one-day visit, he avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition`s candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

(With Agency Inputs)