Anakapalle: About 100 people reportedly fell sick and some of them were admitted to hospital after they fell ill due to suspected gas leakage from an adjacent chemical company in Andhra Pradesh`s Anakapalle district late on Tuesday. The gas leak affected the staff of Seeds Apparel India in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area. The women complained of vomiting, nausea, and breathlessness. Some of them fainted.

About 50 women were shifted to hospitals in ambulances while others were being provided first aid within the factory premises. Seeds Apparel India, which employs only women is located on the 1,000 acres campus of Brandix, which is located next to Porus Labs, the chemical company.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath spoke to the district Collector over the phone and directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the affected.

This is the second incident of gas leak from the same company in two months. On July 3, more than 200 women employees were affected. Seeds Apparel and Porus Labs were shut down for a week. The government had ordered an inquiry after closing down the factory.