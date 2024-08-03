Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya: DNA Analysis Of The Most Raging Topic In Hinduism Vs Islam Debate

Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? This debate has been ongoing for a long time. However, it has intensified today because two young men performed a ritual with Ganges water inside the Taj Mahal. But how did they manage to do this despite the security? Today, we will give you the inside story of the ritual at the Taj Mahal. We will explain why this ritual was performed and share the plan straight from the people behind it.

The Incident

Two young men are involved—one is filming while the other carries a bottle of Ganges water into the Taj Mahal complex. There are no security personnel in sight as they record their actions. As they move forward, they encounter a gate in the Taj Mahal complex. One of the men sticks an "Om" sticker on the gate and pours Ganges water over it from the bottle. They proceed further into the Taj Mahal, passing through the basement (visuals are shown). Eventually, they reach Mumtaz Begum's tomb. One of the men pours the water from the bottle over the tomb, successfully completing their mission.

Aftermath And ASI Report

The security personnel finally notice the men and detain them. In 2018, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted an affidavit to the Agra Court, stating there is no evidence that the Taj Mahal was ever a temple. In November 2015, the Ministry of Culture informed the Lok Sabha that there is no evidence of any temple in the Taj Mahal.

Both the government and ASI have denied that the Taj Mahal was ever Tejo Mahalaya. The Supreme Court has also dismissed related petitions. However, the controversy remains whether the Taj Mahal was once Tejo Mahalaya. This video has added fuel to the fire of this ongoing debate.