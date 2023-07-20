Taj Mahal's SECRET SECURITY SYSTEM Against Floods! The Mughal-Era Technique Will Leave You Stunned...

New Delhi: The majestic Taj Mahal, one of the new seven wonders of the world, is facing a watery threat as the swollen Yamuna River has reached its walls. The Taj Mahal is a monument of eternal love that was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. This is not the first time that this marvel has witnessed such a situation. It also happened in 1978 and 2010. The water level of the raging Yamuna River crossed the 'medium flood level' of 499 feet. It reached 499.97 feet here on Tuesday, causing the water to touch the walls of the Taj Mahal and submerge a garden behind it. But despite Yamuna's wrath, the Archeological Survey Of India (ASI) believes that the Taj Mahal will remain unscathed by the floods due to its architectural brilliance and resilient design.

What Makes The Taj Mahal Flood-Proof?

An official of the ASI's Agra Circle explained that the main mausoleum is built on a raised structure that stands on 'Chameli farsh' and is supported by a foundation of 42 wells and a structure of sal woods.



"The Yamuna waters touched the walls of the Taj Mahal in 2010 and before that in 1978. In the 1978 flood, water had entered rooms in the monument's basement," news agency PTI quoted Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal as saying.

"This year as well, the water has reached the Taj Mahal, but it is not a danger to the monument. The main mausoleum is standing on a raised platform. It is standing on the Chameli farsh, and in the foundation, it has 42 wells and a structure of sal woods over the wells," he said.

Chameli farsh is made up of red sandstone and white marble, the official said.

Raj Kishore Raje, a historian of Agra city, recalled the 1978 floods and said, "That year, the Yamuna crossed 'high flood level' of 508 feet in Agra, which resulted in the floodwaters entering rooms of the basement (of Taj Mahal) under the Chameli farsh. The rooms were filled with silt."

Munawwar, an ASI staff, said that in 1978, the water reached till Sandali Masjid on the East Gate of the Taj Mahal and the West Gate, it reached till Khan-e-Alam nursery. Two temporary walls were also erected to protect the monument from flood water. One wall was built at Basai Ghat and the other at Dussehra Ghat, he said.

How Can The Floodwaters Harm The Taj?

The ASI director in Agra, Dr Rajkumar Patel while talking to news agency ANI described the situation and said, "The water level has come up to the areas behind the Taj Mahal. Between the fencing and the Taj Mahal walls, there is a huge space where there is a garden and fencing. The garden and fencing at the back are completely submerged. The water level is between 1.5 to 2 feet at the outer wall of the Taj Mahal."

Dr Rajkumar Patel said that this could be a cause of concern for any archaeological monument. He said that since these are old, they may have defects like weak plaster, weak masonry, small holes or habitations for mice or other animals."

The ASI director said that waterlogging for so long can be damaging not just for the Taj Mahal but for any other historical monument.

"Not only for the Taj Mahal but for any archaeological monument if there is waterlogging it could be damaging. It may lead to the growth of weeds, water percolating into holes of mice or other animals. Old masonry usually has weep holes; water may seep into those. In addition to this, moisture level may increase; so places where there is old plaster may get damaged," he said.

Dr Rajkumar Patel said that the extent of damage, if any, can be estimated only when the water level recedes. "When the flood water recedes, we will analyse how much is the moisture content, how much has been damaged. This is not just in particular to the Taj Mahal but for all other monuments," he said.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed Mehtab Bagh for tourists as the river water entered the garden premises. Entry of locals at ghats of the river has also been banned. In Bah block in Agra rural, three men were rescued after they were caught in the river current.