New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was on Friday morning arrested by the Punjab Police, was taken back to the national capital by the Delhi Police. Bagga was taken back to the national capital after the Haryana Police handed him over to the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police have also filed an FIR against Punjab Police for the alleged kidnapping of Bagga.

How things unfolded

On Friday morning, Punjab Police arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Janakpuri residence. Following outrage by BJP leaders, the issue has snowballed into a dramatic tug of war involving three state police forces.

The Punjab police team taking Bagga to Mohali was intercepted en route by Haryana cops. Delhi Police also registered a kidnapping case on the basis of a complaint by Bagga's father.

Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police vehicle carrying Bagga and escorted them to a police station in Kurukshetra. A team of Delhi police also reached there.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders defended Bagga's arrest and that the Punjab Police acted in an unbiased way. They stated that the action was taken after Bagga refused to cooperate with the investigation even after notices were sent five times.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a senior AAP leader, said they have collected information about Bagga who often uses "obscene, toxic and hateful language" on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed a huge posse of Punjab policemen stormed into Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him.

Bagga's father has alleged that around 10-15 cops entered their home, punched him and dragged his son out to take him to Punjab. He said the police snatched his phone when he tried to record a video and seized both his and his son's phones. He also registered a complaint of kidnapping.

Punjab Police have sent a letter to Haryana's top cop clarifying that it's not a kidnapping case and that the Haryana police are stopping them needlessly. Delhi Police claimed they were not given any prior information regarding the arrest. Punjab police have, however, refuted the allegation saying prior intimation was given and one of their teams has been at the Janakpuri police station since last evening.

Bagga was being taken to a Punjab court on the basis of a complaint filed against him in Punjab's Mohali district. The charges against Bagga include making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.

Bagga is a vocal critic of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on social media. His tweet against Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie drew a sharp response from the AAP.