Tamil Nadu accident: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to conduct inquiry

Thiruvananthapuram: State Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will conduct an inquiry into the incident in which 19 people were killed and over 20 injured seriously after a truck and a Kerala-bound bus collided in Avinashi town of Tamil Nadu`s Tirupur district on Thursday morning.

The bus with 48 passengers owned by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was on its way to Ernakulam in Kerala from Bengaluru in Karnataka when the mishap occurred. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued instructions to Palakkad district collector to provide emergency medical care to the injured passengers and make arrangements to bring back the dead bodies of the deceased.

Vijayan said that procedures to identify the deceased are in progress."Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress. All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur," read an official statement by the chief minister`s office.

Transport Minister Saseendran said that senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. Those who were killed included risen to 20 including 6 woman and the injured have been taken to hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore. 23 passengers with serious injuries are admitted to the Tirupur Government Hospital, according to sources.

Kerala Chief Minister also directed two of his ministers Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar to rush to the neighbouring state to coordinate relief operations.

Both the ministers will reach Tamil Nadu`s Tirupur (where a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus & truck took place) to provide all the assistance and coordinate proceedings.

"Senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. 20 people are feared dead and several have been injured. KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit a report, "said Saseendran.

"CM`s office is coordinating proceedings to render all available help to those injured. We are trying to identify the bodies of the victims. I have ordered an enquiry. KSRTC MD will conduct an enquiry and submit a report."