हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu announces fare-free travel for children in govt buses, details here

Presently, for children between 3 and 12 years of age, 'half-fare' (half of the fare collected from adult passengers) system is operational. 

Tamil Nadu announces fare-free travel for children in govt buses, details here
File Photo

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced fare-free travel for children within 5 years of age in all kinds of buses operated by all the government-run transport corporations.

Making announcements in the Assembly on new initiatives (2022-23) for his department, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said children within 5 years of age would be allowed to travel without paying fare in all kinds of buses run by government transport corporations.

Presently, for children between 3 and 12 years of age, 'half-fare' (half of the fare collected from adult passengers) system is operational.

To increase revenue, a portion of the luggage space in long distance buses would be offered for a fee on a trial basis to parcel and courier services, he said.

Introducing automated travel ticket system, integrating all public modes of transport, on the lines of the National Common Mobility Card norms, and setting up a centre to redress the grievances of passengers of government transport corporations were among his other announcements. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil Nadufare free travelgovt busesChildren
Next
Story

CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 subsides: Amit Shah's BIG announcement in Bengal

Must Watch

PT7M24S

4 suspected terrorists with Khalistani link arrested in Haryana's Karnal