Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to scrap NEET, BJP stages walkout

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (September 13) passed a Bill seeking to scrap NEET medical entrance examination in the state Assembly.

The Bill seeks to allow admissions to MBBS and BDS courses based on the class 12th marks scored by the students.

While, the AIADMK supported the Bill, its ally BJP staged a walkout.

The Tamil Nadu government tabled the Bill seeking exemption for its students from the centralised medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. The bill was tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin amid a walkout by the AIADMK.

The suicide death of a medical aspirant fearing the outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As soon as the House convened, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami referred to the death by suicide of 19-year old Dhanush in his native Salem district on Sunday and targeted the government on the matter.

He said that though the DMK had promised "cancelling" NEET it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. He sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.

