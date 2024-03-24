Advertisement
Tamil Nadu: BJP Slams DMK Minister For Abusing PM Modi On Stage, Shares Video; Watch

The BJP also came out against Kanimozhi, saying that Kanimozhi has stood witness to this nauseating act.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai called out on 'abusive and derogatory' language used by Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public event in Thoothukudi. In the long post, K. Annamalai criticized Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his silence over the issue. Moreover, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha candidate of DMK, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, was lashed as well for being silent over the matter.

'DMK Leaders Have Reached A New Low' 

Expressing strong condemnation, the Tamil Nadu BJP stated, "DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague. @BJP4TamilNadu is taking up this matter with the Election Commission & the DGP of TN State police today, seeking the strictest & immediate action against DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan."

“Strong Condemnation! DMK Minister Thiru Anitha Radhakrishnan has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India,” Tamil Nadu BJP wrote on X.

“Without condemning this obscene talk Kanimozhi enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism,” the BJP said. The BJP said that the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to to the DMK and added that its rising sun (depicting the election symbol of DMK) will go down the horizon.

 

