Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th result 2019 announced: TN Board SSLC exam results declared on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board on Monday declared the results of class 10th SSLC exam. The results have been made available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board - tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or TN class 10 examination 2019 from 14 March -29 March 2019.



Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th result 2019 on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check the results:

1) Log on to the official website - tnresults.nic.in

2) Look for the tab or link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019

3) Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019

4) Keep your roll number handy and enter when prompted in the space alotted on the website

5) Save or download the TN 10th Result 2019 for future use

The students who appeared for the exam can also check their results on the Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result mobile app:

How to check result through mobile app:

1) Download the app Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result from Google play store or Apple play store.

2) Install it

3) After installation click on open app

4) Tap on the link which says result

5) Fill the required fields like the registration number and date of birth and submit

6) The result will display the subject wise marks (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail) and the scores of the optional paper. Students can download the result and save for future reference.

Minimum 30 of 150 marks in theory exams, and 40 out of 50 marks in practical examination are required to pass the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th exam. The students who fail to qualify the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th exam can appear for the compartmental exam to get a second chance. The details of how to fill the form for the compartmental exam will be released by the Tamil Nadu board on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in TN SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent where girls outscored the boys. The percentage for girls was 96.4 per cent while the pass percentage for boys was 92.5 per cent.