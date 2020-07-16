Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 declared, check dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, how Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore schools performed

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on Thursday (July 16) at 9:30 AM. The results is now available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Around nine lakh students have appeared for Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams in 2020.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field

Step 5: Input your Date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your TN Plus Two Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format

Step 9: Take printout of the e-statement of marks for future reference

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu government had cancelled Class 10 board exams on June 15 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that all students would be promoted in 2020. Over nine lakh students were scheduled to appear for exams at 12,690 centres. The government had announced that for Class 10 students, the marks would be based on their quarterly and half yearly exam performance.

Students will have to secure at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject to pass the examination. The examination was conducted from March 24 onwards but some exams were disrupted due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.