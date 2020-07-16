हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 today, check dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) is set to announce Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 at 9:30 AM on Thursday (July 16). 

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 today, check dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) is set to announce Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 at 9:30 AM on Thursday (July 16). Once declared the results will be available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 online: 

Step 1: Visit official result portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find and Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields
Step 4: Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field
Step 5: Input your Date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one
Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website
Step 7: Your TN Plus Two Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 8: Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format
Step 9: Take printout of the e-statement of marks for future reference

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu government had cancelled Class 10 board exams on June 15 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that all students would be promoted in 2020. Over nine lakh students were scheduled to appear for exams at 12,690 centres. The government had announced that for Class 10 students, the marks would be based on their quarterly and half yearly exam performance.

