Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces subsidy for ulemas to buy 2-wheelers; Rs 15 crore for Haj house

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday (February 19) announced 50 per cent subsidy for 'ulemas' to buy two-wheelers and also hiked their pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, during the Budget Session of the state Assembly.

Palaniswami also announced that Rs 15 crore fund would be allotted for Haj house.

The Chief Minister further said that his government will celebrate former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa`s birthday as `State Women Children Protection Day` on February 24. In the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "Our state government will celebrate former CM J Jayalalithaa`s birthday on February 24 as State Women Children Protection Day, as she had worked for women and children and had launched many schemes for them."

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as `Amma`, breathed her last on December 5, 2016, at Chennai`s Apollo hospital.

On Tuesday, Palaniswami accused the DMK of deceiving the people over the CAA and dared it to explain "which minority" community has been affected by the law in the state.

Making an intervention in the state assembly when a DMK member batted for a House resolution opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Chief Minister slammed the principal opposition party and said it was deceiving the people on the issue.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, debating the 2020-21 budget, witnessed exchanges over the controversial law even as protests by Muslims against it continued for the fifth day at Old Washermanpet in Chennai.