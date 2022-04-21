Chennai: Following videos that emerged on Tuesday that showed protests and objects being hurled at the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's convoy, the Governor's staff has written to the state Director General of Police seeking action against the protestors. Written by the Aide De Camp(ADC) to the Governor (an IPS officer who accompanies the Governor on tours), the letter mentions that the gathered protestors had attempted to restrain the Governor's convoy from proceeding.

The letter also mentions that the Governor's tour schedule was communicated to the state government, District Officials and Police department, well in advance for necessary arrangements.

TN Gov’s office in a letter sent to our state DGP confirms two things 1.Flag poles & Projectile like materials thrown at Hon Gov’s convoy. Thank fully nothing happened to any of the occupants inside the car.This is despite the clear advance notice given to all the stake holders pic.twitter.com/UblzkCGvFf — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 20, 2022

According to Vishwesh B Shastri, IPS, who as the Governor's Aide De Camp sat in the front seat of the Governor's car, a crowd had assembled near a college that is on the convoy route in Mayiladuthurai. "A crowd holding and waving black flags and shouting slogans against the Honourable Governor had assembled near the AVC College. Seeing the Governor's convoy, the crowd got agitated and began pushing forward to break the Police cordon on the road, in their attempt to restrain the convoy from proceeding".

It adds that the crowd threw flags with flagstaff and projectile like materials were thrown at the convoy. However, the Governor and convoy passed unharmed. Demanding action against the protestors under Section 124 IPC, the Aide De Camp stated that the action of the aggressive crowd was intended to overawe the Governor in the discharge of his responsibilities. IPC 124 applies in cases involving assaulting the President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power and those committing the offence to have to face imprisonment and are liable to pay fines.

This incident that happened to the Governor under the ruling DMK has turned out into a political battle, as it was DMK allies such as the VCK and other Dravidian fringe groups, Left parties that took part in these protests. Opposition parties such as the AIADMK and BJP have issued statements pointing out the DMK Government's inability to provide safe passage and protection for the Governor. Highlighting the plight of the Governor, they questioned what they called the deteriorating Law & Order situation in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai had written to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the incident. According to Annamalai, allies of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party waved black flags, threw flag poles, water bottles and stones at the Governor's convoy, during a road trip in Mayiladuthurai in the state.

In his letter to the Home Minister, the IPS-officer-turned-politician demanded that Police officers who failed in their duty should face the consequences, as they failed to disburse the crowd and merely stood along. Videos from the site showed a ruckus caused by protestors, in spite of the Police presence. However, it remains unexplained how such a large gathering of protestors was allowed to stand near the convoy route.

After Black Mercedes of @rajbhavan_tn passes, protestors linked to DMK-led ruling alliance seen hurling flag poles, placards onto the Police escort van, as the convoy drives thru #mayiladuthurai #TamilNadu Cops are usually much more strict with protestors during VIP movement pic.twitter.com/RGQJbuwvMz — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 19, 2022

Citing that the protest seemed organized and planned, Annamalai drew a parallel with the protests that the DMK(then in opposition) had organized against Prime Minister Modi, who visited Chennai in 2019. He added that the DMK allies and like-minded outfits such as VCK, Left parties and Dravidar Kazhagam had taken part in Tuesday's protests. Mentioning that slogans such as "Governor is a murderer" were raised in the protest, Annamalai stated that the Police failed to take action against those who raised them.

Letter to Hon Union Home Min Shri @AmitShah avl on the grave failure of @arivalayam govt in maintaining Law & Order in our state.

Today’s attack on Hon TN Gov’s convoy is unprecedented.

Despite our warnings for the past few days @CMOTamilnadu has chosen to turn a blind eye! pic.twitter.com/3FjiusGhDB — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 19, 2022

This incident comes at a time when Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has been publicly expressing its displeasure with the Governor, over issues such as Legislations passed by the State Assembly, but have not been forwarded to the President of India for his assent. This is particularly evident in the case of the NEET entrance exam for medical courses. The DMK had come to power in Tamil Nadu riding on the promise of abolishing the NEET exam, despite the fact that the exam's pan-India validity is upheld by the Supreme Court.

DMK had passed a bill in the Assembly regarding the scrapping of NEET, only for it to be returned by Governor RN Ravi. DMK again passed the bill and sent it to the Governor to seek Presidential assent, but there has been no progress on the issue.

Despite having agreed to take part in a ceremonial event at the Governor's Residence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Ministers recently boycotted the event, as a mark of protest. Notably, that event also included the unveiling of a statue in honour of the late Subramania Bharathi, an Indian freedom fighter, journalist and poet, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. While opposition parties such as the AIADMK and BJP took part in the event, the members of the ruling dispensation gave it a miss. Some members of the ruling party had taken to social media to express their views.

Live TV