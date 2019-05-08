Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2019 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) 2019 Results| The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the results for Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) 2019 exams or Class 11 exam on its official website tnresults.nic.in on Wednesday morning. Candidates can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 11 Exams were conducted by Tamil Nadu DGE between February 13 to 22, with more than 9 lakh candidates appearing for it.

How to check TN HSC Plus One (+1) Result 2019

Step 1: Click on one of the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic

dge.tn.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results 2019 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+2) results and take a printout for future reference.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates need to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.