close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2019 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) 2019 Results| Candidates can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. 

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2019 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) 2019 Results| The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the results for Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) 2019 exams or Class 11 exam on its official website tnresults.nic.in on Wednesday morning. Candidates can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 11 Exams were conducted by Tamil Nadu DGE between February 13 to 22, with more than 9 lakh candidates appearing for it. 

How to check TN HSC Plus One (+1) Result 2019

Step 1: Click on one of the following websites:
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.nic.in 
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic
dge.tn.gov.in
indiaresults.com 
examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1)  First Year - Examination Results 2019 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+2) results and take a printout for future reference.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates need to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.

 

Tags:
Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results11th public exam result11th result date 2019dge.tn.gov.inexam resultplus one result 2019rte tamilnaduTamil Nadu resultTamil Nadu Result 2019Tamilnadu resulttn 11th result 2019tn board resulttn resultstn results 11th 2019tnea online.intnresultstnresults.nic.intnresults.nic.in 11th result 2018tnresults.nic.in 11th result 2019tnresults.nic.in 2019tnresults.nic.in 2019 11th
Next
Story

Modi is modern-day Aurangzeb, has destroyed many temples in Varanasi: Sanjay Nirupam

Must Watch

PT1M38S

EC clean chit to PM Modi over Bhrashtachari remark against Rajiv Gandhi