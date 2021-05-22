हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended until May 31, check what's allowed what's not

the COVID-19 second wave is expected to peak by the end of May or early June.

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended until May 31, check what&#039;s allowed what&#039;s not

Chennai: As daily Covid-19 cases are well past the 36,000 mark and active are cases nearing the 3lakh mark, Tamil Nadu Government has intensified the prevailing lockdown and extended it up to May 31st.

In order to permit the people to prepare for the lockdown, the Government has permitted all shops to remain open until 9 pm on Saturday and from 6 am to 9 pm on Sunday 23rd May. Outstation buses will be permitted to operate on Saturday, May 22nd and Sunday 23rd. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the Covid-19 second wave is expected to peak by the end of May or early June.

 

The below guidelines will come into effect from Monday, 24th May.

 

What’s open: 

 

Medical shops selling allopathy and traditional medicines 

Distribution of essentials like milk, drinking water, newspapers 

Vegetables, fruits will be sold in vehicles by the local Corporations in all districts including Chennai 

E-Commerce from 8 am until 6 pm 

Hotels will function from 6-10 am, 12noon-3pm and 6-9 pm and provide only takeaways

Food delivery services can function during these timings 

Fuel stations, ATMs 

Transport of agricultural goods and produce; Transport of essential goods and movement of cargo 

For emergencies such as death or medical reasons, Inter-district travel will be permitted based on E-registration 

Print and Electronic Media 

Continuous process industries, Industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment 

Only essential departments will function in the Secretariat and the Districts administration

 

What’s Closed: 

 

Work from home for Private firms, banks, insurance companies, IT companies

Malls to remain closed

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Tamil Nadu COVID-19Tamil Nadu lockdownCovid Crisis
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal has these suggestions for PM Modi to ramp up vaccine production in India

Must Watch

PT8M3S

COVID-19: Vaccination for youth halted in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal