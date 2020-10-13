Tanishq withdraws inter-faith family ad after backlash, #BoycottTanishq trends on Twitter

New Delhi: An advertisement showing an inter-faith family by jewellery brand Tanishq has received massive backlash on Twitter, as a result of which it was taken down on Tuesday. The ad has divided social media and a section of the internet called out the company for promoting "love jihad" and "fake secularism".

Q so much to the extent that #BoycottTanishq has been trending for a couple of days now. The clip showed a pregnant woman being taken to her bridal shower (godh bharai in Hindi) by another lady. The mother-to-be is dressed traditionally for the ceremony and as she takes her seat at the venue, she asks the other woman, apparently her mother-in-law, "Ma, but you don't celebrate this custom?"

The mother-in-law, in a salwar kurta and a dupatta covering her head, says, "The tradition of keeping daughters happy is there in every home." The camera then pans to the other guests, setting the scene of a composite family.

The video is no longer available on YouTube. However, as per news agency PTI, its description read, "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don't. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures."

Initially, Tanishq disabled comments and likes/dislikes on its ad on YouTube, and on Tuesday withdrew the video altogether. No reasons were given for dropping the ad.

The clip lead to a barrage of criticisms for the brand, but there is a section of the internet that has lent its support to Tanishq and said that the ad shouldn't have been removed.

Here are a few reactions:

Boycott Tanishq — JP Awasthy (@JpAwasthy) October 12, 2020

I will never forget and never buy anything from @TanishqJewelry “I” includes my family and friends. — Bhanu Prakash (@PrakashTweep) October 12, 2020

It's really sad to watch what kind of country we are turning into. An ad uniting two religions has to be taken down in the country which used to be called secular since forever.#tanishq pic.twitter.com/8E7UDl7PeH — Nilesh Chhanga (@ChhangaNilesh) October 13, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, said that the ad "not only promotes love-jihad but also sexism".

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

However, Richa Chadha found the ad to be "beautiful".

(With PTI inputs)