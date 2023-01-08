'Tapasvi vs Pujari': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi accusing him of trying to divide Hindus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing him of trying to divide Hindus. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that it's in the DNA of Congress to divide and rule. He said that it's the same Congress which coined the saffron terror term and mocked Hindu Astha. Poonawala was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remark that the BJP and the RSS don't respect 'Tapasvis'.

"Congress has DNA of Divide & Rule & they are dividing Hindus again! They have been attempting to divide the country time and again, dividing it into the lines of the communal issue, dividing it into caste lines, and now the latest is their disgusting attempt to divide Hindus. Be it 'Tapasvi' or 'Pujari', both are important. Hindu religion is Sanatan religion. But Rahul Gandhi says -yeh desh Tapasviyon ka samman nahi karta, ye desh pujariyon ka nahi hai. Respect Tapasya and Tapasvis but why denigrate Pujaris for this? It shows his mentality....This is the same Congress party that termed Hindutva as ISIS and Boko Haram. They called Hindu dirty and terrorists. Congress has always mocked Hindu Astha - from saffron clothes to questioning the existence of Shri Ram!" said Poonawala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the BJP and the RSS do not respect 'tapasya' but want the people who do their 'pooja' (worship) to be respected only. Gandhi said the Yatra's purpose is also to let people hear the true voice of the country.

"BJP is a 'sangthan of pooja', " he claimed, adding both the BJP and the RSS want people to 'worship' their leaders. "RSS wants they be forcibly worshipped. (PM Narendra) Modi ji wants this, that is why he does not meet you (media), that he be worshipped forcibly and all people in the country should worship him," Gandhi alleged.

He further said, "The BJP and the RSS say there should not be respect of 'tapasya' and those who do their 'pooja' (worship), only they should be respected. Did demonetisation respect the 'tapasya' of the poor? Certainly not. It was an attack on 'tapasya."