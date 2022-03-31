Target Assembly elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to begin two-day visit to Karnataka today

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka beginning today (March 31, 2022) with an aim to strengthen the party and prepare for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2023.

According to the sources, many meetings are scheduled for the Congress leader. The former Congress president will hold the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) extended executive meeting, where he is expected to exhort party leaders to gear up for Assembly elections due next year, Congress sources said.

The former Congress president will also hold a meeting with the party's frontal organisation before flying back to Delhi, according to the leader's programme shared by the state unit.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also informed that Rahul Gandhi will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

During his visit, Gandhi will also pay obeisance to late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on his 115th birth anniversary, who had earned the recognition of 'Walking God.'

On Thursday, Gandhi is likely to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4 pm by road. He is likely to pay respects to Dr Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti. The Congress leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bengaluru leaders.

On Friday, the Congress leader will visit the KPCC office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals.

(With agency inputs)

